Watch: Dog Leaves Bergen County Animal Shelter After Nearly 500 Days Of Waiting

"Ace, a 5-year-old American Bully, came to our shelter in May 2024 and, for reasons we’ll never understand, kept getting overlooked," said shelter manager Meg Tedeschi.

"Not only is he incredibly handsome, but he’s also sweet, gentle, and relaxed. He loves a good game of fetch, adores his favorite treats, and truly is perfection on four legs!"

Daily Voice featured Ace in an adoptable dog roundup back in January.

To celebrate, the shelter shared a video on Facebook showing Ace’s big sendoff. Staff rolled out a red carpet as his new family walked him out of the building.

“And we ended the day on the best note of all!” the shelter wrote. “Ace has been adopted!! ❤️🐾🏡🐶 We couldn’t be happier for him and his new family!! #dreamsdocometrue❤️ #adoptdontshop.”

In the video, staff members lined the carpet, clapping with tears in their eyes as Ace’s tail wagged all the way home.

"While Ace has found his happily-ever-after," said Tedeschi, "so many other amazing dogs and cats are still waiting for theirs."

