Watch: Boy Wanders Alone On Hersheypark Monorail Tracks Before Guest’s Dramatic Rescue

The child was reported missing just after 5 p.m., according to a statement from Hersheypark. While crews searched, he entered the secured area for the monorail, which was closed at the time and blocked by a chained entrance and barricaded turnstile, officials said.

After remaining at the empty platform for about 20 minutes, the boy began wandering the tracks high above the crowd. Video shows onlookers shouting directions from below as the child changed direction several times and covered his ears before stopping in the middle of the rail.

You can watch the boy walking the monorail in the video player in the Facebook post below.

One park guest then climbed onto a nearby structure, hoisted himself onto the tracks, and scooped up the boy as the crowd erupted in cheers.

You can watch the dramatic rescue in the video player in the Facebook post below.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his parents around 5:30 p.m., according to the release.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” officials said.

