Watch Asbury Park Police Help Rescue 8-Year-Old In Fire (Video)

Asbury Park police sprang into action on Monday, Aug. 25, helping to rescue a child whose home was on fire, authorities said.

Police helped rescue a boy trapped inside a home 

 Photo Credit: City of Asbury Park Police
Sam Barron

At 8:44 a.m., police were dispatched to 510 Prospect Ave. and observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence, Asbury Park police said.

An 8-year-old emerged from a second-floor window, jumped, and was caught by two police officers and a Good Samaritan, who worked together to safely bring the child to the ground, authorities said.

Bodycam footage shows the child letting police know he's inside the house as officers encourage the child to jump, catching them before transporting to safety.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and for further evaluation, authorities said. The fire was brought under control by the Asbury Park Fire Department, authorities said.

To video of the rescue, click here.

