Watch Asbury Park Police Help Rescue 8-Year-Old In Fire (Video)

At 8:44 a.m., police were dispatched to 510 Prospect Ave. and observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence, Asbury Park police said.

An 8-year-old emerged from a second-floor window, jumped, and was caught by two police officers and a Good Samaritan, who worked together to safely bring the child to the ground, authorities said.

Bodycam footage shows the child letting police know he's inside the house as officers encourage the child to jump, catching them before transporting to safety.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and for further evaluation, authorities said. The fire was brought under control by the Asbury Park Fire Department, authorities said.

To video of the rescue, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.