Washington Wizards Star Gilbert Arenas’ Son, USC Commit, In Induced Coma After Crash: Reports

The younger Arenas, a five-star men's basketball recruit who committed to USC, was reportedly involved in a serious car crash that left him with critical injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were called shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 24 in LA when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and caught fire.

TMZ shared video of the aftermath of the crash, which shows the truck on fire and water from a fire hydrant pouring shooting toward the sky.

ESPN reported that an 18-year-old driver, who was not initially named, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Authorities later confirmed that it was Arenas.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of California was a top-10 recruit, according to 247Sports, after playing in the McDonald's All-American Game.

Arenas had also been targeted by Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, and other top programs.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC head coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "Please keep him, his teammates and friends, and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."

