Washington State Driver Who Collected 13 Pounds Of Fentanyl At Secaucus Warehouse Pleads Out

An out-of-state man admitted collecting 13 pounds of fentanyl at a warehouse in Secaucus, authorities said.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29 in U.S. District Court in Newark.

 Photo Credit: historynjdc.org / DEA (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Unidentified individuals loaded boxes filled with powder and more than 20,000 pills containing fentanyl into a vehicle driven by Jose Luis Pineda Torres, 48, of Washington State on Feb. 15, 2023, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

DEA agents subsequently charged Torres with possessing fentanyl for sale.

Torres took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.

Sellinger credited agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordann R. Conaboy of his Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark.

