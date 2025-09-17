Washington Commanders’ $3.8B RFK Stadium Deal Approved: 'Today Is A Historic Day'

The DC City Council voted 11-2 late on Wednesday, Sept. 17 to give the final approval for a $3.8 billion project to build a 65,000-seat stadium at the old RFK Stadium site.

The plan also calls for a mixed-use development project in the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as affordable housing in the area.

"Today is a historic day for DC, the Commanders organization, and our fans," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "With the Council's approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city."

The stadium is scheduled to open in time for the 2030 season. The Commanders will continue to play their home games at Northwest Stadium (formerly FedEx Field) in Landover until that time.

The final decision to move forward with the proposal at the RFK site came after Harris and his ownership group surveyed their options in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, but now the deal is done.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called it "the largest economic development in DC history."

"It will supercharge our Growth Agenda, and we're ready to deliver for our city — our businesses, our people, our project," she said.

"We're ready to get DC restaurants and businesses to work right now, building housing, retail, hotels, parks, an NFL stadium, a Sportsplex, and more in the best city in the world."

According to Ward 7 Council member Wendell Felder, "the city is projected to see significant investments as a result of transforming the site, as we're ensuring our most vulnerable residents aren't left behind."

"Now as we embrace this opportunity to bring the Commanders home to the District, where they rightfully belong, I'm glad to see we are doing so in a way that is responsible, respectful, and beneficial to the communities that need it the most."

Council members Robert White and Brianne Nadeau were reportedly the two "no" votes.

