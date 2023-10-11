'Washed' Stolen Sedan For Sale Doesn't Fool Passaic Sheriff's Detectives

Those involved apparently took multiple steps to "wash" the 2021 Acura TSX's particular identifying information, the sheriff said.

In order to deceive unsuspecting buyers, a bogus title to the car was obtained from the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, Berdnik said.

Phony license and VIN plates replaced the originals, he added.

Narcotics detectives on a special detail identified the sedan as stolen out of New York City on Sept. 18 and the identity of the seller as bogus, the sheriff said.

The detectives stopped the driver, Sergio Del Jesus Diaz Ramirez, 33, of Merriam Avenue, and arrested him on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Ramirez was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a motor vehicle with a removed or altered VIN, possession of a fraudulent temporary New Jersey license plate, and possession of a fraudulent New Jersey motor vehicle title.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

In addition to the victimized owner, other motorists end up with higher auto insurance rates due in part to auto theft, the sheriff said.

