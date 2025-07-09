Warning: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale May Cause Extreme Shopping Sprees

This isn’t your average clearance event. Nordstrom is offering deep discounts on brand-new fall arrivals across fashion, beauty, home, and more.

Early Access began on July 8 for Nordstrom cardholders, with staggered entry based on Nordy Club status:

Icon Members: July 8–11

Ambassador Members: July 9–11

Influencer Members: July 10–11

General Public: July 12–August 3

This year, Nordstrom has introduced over 65 new brands to the sale, including Sperry, Rothy’s, Alice & Olivia, and Florence by Mills. Notable deals include the Tory Burch Miller Basketweave Leather Shoulder Bag, discounted from $798 to $558.60, and the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Spillseam Genuine Shearling Bootie, available for $109.99, down from $170.

To explore the full range of deals and start shopping, visit the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale page. Remember, prices go back up on August 4, so don't miss your chance to save on the season's hottest items.

Happy shopping!

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

