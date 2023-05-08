Warehouses Banned From Some NJ Areas To Protect Drinking Water

New policies laid out in a 28-page document that dictate where warehouses can be built in the Highlands Region, with the goal of protecting its drinking water and preserving its drinking water, were announced last month.

Demand for warehousing has increased in the area due to its proximity to highways like I-78, I-80 and I-287 and its access to the Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal and because of the increase in online retail, according to a report from the state's Highlands Council.

The Highlands Council has designated certain areas Highland Preservation Areas, Highland Protection Areas and Highland Conservation Areas and announced it will provide grant funding to all Highlands municipalities that incorporate Highlands Warehouse Policy to ensure safe drinking water in accordance with the New Jersey Highlands Water Protection and Planning Act. The Highlands region is the source of drinking water for 70 percent of New Jersey residents.

The Highlands Council also laid out areas that would be amenable for a warehouse with Designated Highland Centers, Designated Highlands Redevelopment Areas and Planning Area Existing Community Zones.

The policy also ensures warehouses larger than 500,000 square feet must be located within three miles of an interstate highway, while only the smallest of warehouses can use local roads for transportation.

In preservation areas, warehouses are prohibited if they will degrade the watershed. Warehouses are also only allowed in areas that already have sufficient sewer and water infrastructure.

Click here for the NJ Highlands Technical Document, which lays out the policies.

