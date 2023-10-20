Wanted Unlicensed DWI Driver Carrying Crack, Smack, X Flees Route 208 Stop: Fair Lawn PD

Basher Bajes, 38, of the Burlington County town of Palmyra, was initially stopped by Officer Matthew Hearon at the eastbound Morlot Avenue exit from northbound Route 208 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct 19, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Hearon had gotten out of his vehicle when Bajes hit the gas on his PC Cruiser and headed west on Morlot, then back onto the northbound highway, the sergeant said.

Bajes stopped on Maple Avenue at Hemlock Avenue a few miles up the road.

He was taken into custody after Hearon saw crack, Ecstacy, heroin and drug paraphernalia out in the open in the vehicle, Eleshewich said.

Bajes remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with drug possession and resisting arrest.

Eleshewich said he also received summonses for, among other offenses, eluding, DWI, reckless driving, driving without a license and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

Bajes was also wanted on a quartet of warrants -- two of them out of Mercer County and one each out of Hudson and Gloucester counties, according to jail records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.