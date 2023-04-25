Wanted Suspect Caught After Ramming Wallington Police Car In Escape Attempt

Officer Kasper Zielinski spotted accused shoplifter Amy Putrino, 38, of Paterson, leaving the GNC store on Paterson Avenue, Police Chief Carmello J. Imbruglia said on Tuesday, April 25.

The purple-haired Putrino, who fit the description of a woman wanted by Carlstadt police, got into a distinctive-looking Honda Element cited in their alert, the chief said.

Zielinski "started to pull closer to her vehicle in his patrol unit when she struck his vehicle and fled the scene," driving out through the entrance to the parking lot, Imbruglia said.

A brief pursuit ended when Putrino pulled into dead-ended Elm Street in East Rutherford, bailed out and tried to run across a ballfield, he said.

Putrino didn't get far before laying down and surrendering to Zielinski and backup Officer Andy Kullaf, the chief said.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and eluding out of Wallington and shoplifting out of Carlstadt.

Police sent Putrino to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge release her less than 24 hours later, with conditions, pending further court action.

