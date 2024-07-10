Wanted Paterson Woman, 21, Sends Two Arresting Clifton Officers To Hospital, Police say

At 11 p.m., police saw a suspicious vehicle and a passenger, Fadwa Alchamas, who was also the owner of the vehicle, parked on Circle Avenue, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Alchamas gave officers a fake name, but they confirmed her true identity — and that she was wanted out of Somerset County, Anderson said.

Alchamas was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing, where Anderson said Alchamas assaulted three officers, causing two to be hospitalized for minor injuries, Alchamas said. One of the officers hospitalized had been bitten by Alchamas, Anderson said.

Alchamas was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats, obstruction of the administration of law and hindering apprehension, Anderson said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.