Wanted Out-Of-Town Couple In Stolen Minivan Nabbed By Maywood Officer

The Pontiac minivan had only just been reported stolen out of Paterson when Officer Alana Luna spotted it on Essex Street, Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

The driver – Chante S. Royal 23, of Newark – was carrying several crack pipes and empty wax folds with heroin residue, the sergeant said.

Her passenger, ex-con James K. Bell-Sanders, 33, of Passaic, gave police a false name, but they quickly identified him – and discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest stemming from a burglary, Phayre said.

Both Royal and Bell-Sanders – who has a drug-related criminal record stretching back more than a decade – were wanted on active burglary warrants out of Passaic County, the sergeant said.

Royal was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bell-Sanders was charged with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension.

Both were turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office on the warrants.

Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny thanked his law enforcement colleagues in Rochelle Park for their assistance.

