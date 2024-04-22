Wanted On Warrants: Trio Nabbed With Drugs, Dog In Hasbrouck Heights

Officers Christopher Connors and Sgt. Dom D’Amico found the Subaru sedan in a Boulevard parking lot shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Lt. John Behr said.

Officers Paul Albanese, Michael DeSimone and John Mullins joined them along with Wood-Ridge Officers John Torsiello and Devin Ochiuzzo, the lieutenant said.

The three occupants were all sent to the Bergen County Jail after the officers found crack, clonazepam pills and dozens of empty wax paper folds, Behr said.

Two of them – Amir Elfki, 31, of Haledon, and Nicholas Falone, 38, of Paterson -- have criminal records. Elfki’s stretches back well over a decade.

Both men were charged with possession of crack, illegal prescription drugs and paraphernalia, as well as with being under the influence.

A female companion, 32-year-old Jennifer Gonzalez Williams of Wayne, was charged with having and being under the influence of illegally possessed prescription drugs. She had warrants, as well, out of Fair Lawn and Wayne.

Elfki had outstanding warrants out of Haledon and Paterson. Falone had warrants out of Nutley and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.

A non-aggressive pit bull was turned over to the Bergen County Animal Shelter. The sedan was impounded.

Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joseph Rinke credited his officers for “an outstanding job” and thanked his Wood-Ridge colleagues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.