Wanted Burglary Suspect Known As ‘Macho’ Caught After Chase In Prospect Park: Cops

On Monday, Aug. 25, Officer Maruri, who was on routine patrol, saw a man wearing a lime green shirt, shorts, and a white hat riding a bicycle on Eastmain Street, according to a statement from the Prospect Park Police Department.

Maruri recognized the man as Francisco Sanchez, also known as “Macho,” who was wanted by the Prospect Park Police Department for burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest by flight for an incident on June 11. He was also wanted by the Paterson Police Department for burglary and aggravated assault, police said.

Due to Sanchez’s history of fleeing from law enforcement, Officer Maruri called for backup, police said. When Sanchez saw the police units, he jumped off his bicycle and began to run, according to police. The Haledon Police Department assisted in setting up a perimeter.

After a brief chase, Sanchez was caught by Officer Maruri and Officer Daghastani, police said. He was additionally charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest by flight, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanchez was taken to the Passaic County Jail, police said.

