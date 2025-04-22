Want To Star With Jeremy Renner? 'Mayor Of Kingstown' Casting Extras In Pittsburgh

"Mayor of Kingstown", the hit Paramount+ series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, is filming its fourth season in Pittsburgh through May, and casting agents are calling on locals to join the show as paid extras, stand-ins, photo doubles, and featured roles.

Urgent Call:

A Caucasian male photo double is needed this Thursday, April 24, for a full-day shoot. The ideal candidate will match the following specs:

Hair: Dirty blonde/light brown

Height: 5’11” to 6’1”

Build: Shirt size large, waist 34–36, length 34

Age range: 50–60

Pay: $265 for a 12-hour day

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

According to the casting notice, photo doubles are used for close matches to principal actors when their faces aren’t shown, often wearing identical wardrobe and mimicking mannerisms for seamless editing.

To Apply:

Email EXTRASPGH@GMAIL.COM with the subject line indicating the role you're applying for. Include:

Full name

Age

Phone number

Height and weight

Wardrobe sizes

Shoe size

A clear, recent full-body photo (no selfies, hats, or sunglasses)

Reminder: Shoots can run 10–12 hours, and call times are often announced the night before. Applicants must be fully available, legally eligible to work in the U.S., and have reliable transportation.

The season began filming in mid-January and will continue through late May, with roles open on a rolling basis. Casting teams say they’re excited to see new faces and are actively seeking diverse and inclusive talent across all backgrounds.

🚨Stay Updated:

Visit Movie Extras Pittsburgh’s site to submit updated information and get alerts on future casting calls for stand-ins and featured roles.

