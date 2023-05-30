'Want Some Candy?': Man Tried Abducting Boy From South Jersey Wawa, State Police Say

On Sunday, May 28, at approximately 12:20 p.m., an unidentified male entered the convenience store on State Highway 47 in Dorchester (Maurice River), Cumberland County before the attempted abduction, New Jersey State Police said.

The unidentified male allegedly entered the Wawa bathroom and approached the boy and offered him candy to leave the Wawa with him, State Police said.

The boy declined his invitation, at which point the older unidentified male grabbed him by the arm and attempted to abduct him from the Wawa but the boy was able to escape, police said.

The unidentified male departed prior to the child being located by his family.

The male was described as an older white man with gray hair combed back wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy t-shirt. There is no suspect vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at (856) 785-0036.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

