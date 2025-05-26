Major Job Cuts Coming At Walmart: 1,500 Corporate Roles Slashed

The move is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining decision-making processes, The Wall Street Journal says.

The decision, which was announced last week, is not tied to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, a Walmart spokesperson told the outlet.

The layoffs will primarily affect teams within global technology operations, US e-commerce fulfillment, and the Walmart Connect division.

The company's CEO, Doug McMillon, said in an earnings call on Thursday, May 15 that Walmart will increase the prices of many grocery items and general merchandise due to tariffs.

