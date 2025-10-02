Walmart Joins Push To Remove Artificial Dyes, Additives From Food Products

Walmart will remove synthetic dyes and more than 30 other additives from all of its private brand foods, the company announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The change covers Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods products.

Reformulated items will roll out gradually, with all changes finished by January 2027. Walmart said about 90% of its private brand foods are already dye-free, but this move will ensure all items meet the new standard.

Walmart called the changes "one of the largest private brand reformulations in retail history."

"Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we've listened," said Walmart US president and CEO John Furner. "By eliminating synthetic dyes and other ingredients, we're reinforcing our promise to deliver affordable food that families can feel good about."

The update removes 11 synthetic dyes, including Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1. Walmart will also get rid of more than 30 other ingredients like titanium dioxide, neotame, potassium bromate, and phthalates.

Walmart is joining many major food producers in phasing out petroleum-based additives that may be tied to potential health risks. Companies like Coca-Cola, ConAgra, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Mars Wrigley, Nestlé, and PepsiCo are among those that have announced significant changes and artificial dye-free options.

A June study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that 19% of processed foods in the US contain synthetic dyes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.