Walgreens Announces Dozens Of Upcoming Store Closures, Including 2 NJ Locations

About 500 of those closures will be in 2025.

Now, the locations of some of the specific stores slated to go out of business are emerging and being posted at walgreens.com.

Connecticut

East Hartford, 922 Silver Lane: Permanently closing on Tuesday, May 20.

East Haven, 157 Main Street: Permanently closing on Thursday, May 22.

New Britain, 1350 Stanley Street: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19.

New Milford, 173 Danbury Road: Permanently closing on Wednesday, May 21.

Maryland

Essex, 6 S. Maryln Avenue: Permanently closing on Tuesday, May 20.

Massachusetts

Brockton, 771 Centre Street: Permanently closing on Monday, June 23.

Fall River, 1512 S. Main Street: Permanently closing on Thursday, June 26.

Framingham, 624 Waverly Street: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19

Gloucester, 127 Eastern Avenue: Permanently closing on Monday, June 23.

Lakeville, 32 Main Street: Permanently closing on Wednesday, May 21.

Peabody, 229 Andover Street: Permanently closing on Tuesday, May 20.

Salem, 59 Boston Street: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19.

Springfield, 1440 Boston Road: Permanently closing on Tuesday, June 24.

Swansea, 510 Wilbur Avenue: Permanently closing on Monday, June 23

Webster, 100 E. Main Street: Permanently closing on Tuesday, June 24.

Worcester, 220 Grafton Street: Permanently closing on Wednesday, June 25.

New Jersey

Cherry Hill, 504 Kings Highway N: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19.

Pleasantville, 855 N. Main Street: Permanently closing on Monday, June 23.

New York

Brooklyn, 5008 5th Avenue: Permanently closing on Wednesday, May 21

Middletown, 1 Fitzgerald Drive: Permanently closing on Wednesday, May 21.

New York City (Manhattan), 1191 2nd Ave.: Permanently closing on Tuesday, June 24.

Syracuse, 1819 Genesee Street: Permanently closing on Thursday, June 26.

Pennsylvania

Norristown, 3300 Dekalb Pike: Permanently closing on Monday, May 19.

Southampton, 690 2nd Street Pike: Permanently closing on Thursday, May 22.

West Chester, 10 E. Street Road: Permanently closing on Thursday, May 22.

