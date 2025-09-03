Waiters, DJs, Dog Walkers: See Who May Qualify For 'No Tax On Tips'

The Treasury Department has released a sweeping preliminary list of jobs that may not have to pay federal tax on tip income. The provision is part of the spending law previously named the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that Congressional Republicans passed in July.

The draft includes restaurant servers and bartenders, hairdressers, taxi drivers, tour guides, and even digital content creators. To qualify, a job must have "customarily and regularly" received tips on or before the end of December 2024.

Qualified workers can deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their federal income taxes. The benefit phases out for single filers earning more than $150,000 or couples earning more than $300,000.

Critics and some economists say "no tax on tips" is largely symbolic and will have limited benefits.

"For instance, 'no tax on tips' is a deduction from federal income taxes and does not affect federal payroll taxes or other taxes, which make up the majority of taxes that working- and middle-class Americans pay," the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress said in late July. "The Budget Lab at Yale estimated that more than one-third of tipped workers do not owe federal income taxes and therefore will not benefit from the tips deduction."

The Economic Policy Institute called the idea "foolish and dangerous" in February, adding that only the most highly tipped workers will gain from the rule.

"It makes no sense for lawmakers to give preference in the tax code to servers in expensive, high-end restaurants who are receiving large tips over a waitress at Denny's struggling to make ends meet," the EPI said. "Nor does it make sense to give tax preference to low-wage tipped workers over nontipped low-wage workers like a bank teller, a retail cashier, or a teacher's aide. Efforts to raise pay for low-wage workers should focus on the level of earnings, not whether payment came as a gratuity."

The nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center said only about 3% of households will benefit from the tipped income deduction in 2026. Despite an average benefit of about $1,400, the average tax cut for households would only be an estimated $40.

Here's the full preliminary list of jobs from the Treasury Department:

Beverage & Food Service

Bakers

Bartenders

Chefs and cooks (executive, pastry, sous, food truck, banquet, caterers)

Dining room attendants and bartender helpers

Dishwashers

Fast food and counter workers (baristas, ice cream servers, cafeteria staff)

Food preparation workers (salad makers, sandwich makers, kitchen stewards)

Hosts and hostesses

Nonrestaurant food servers

Wait staff

Entertainment & Events

Dancers

Digital content creators (streamers, influencers, podcasters)

DJs (non-radio)

Entertainers and performers (comedians, magicians, street performers)

Gambling cage workers

Gambling change persons

Gambling dealers

Gambling and sportsbook writers and runners

Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Musicians and singers

Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Hospitality & Guest Services

Baggage porters and bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Maids and housekeeping cleaners in hotels

Home Services

Appliance installers and repairers

Electricians

Home cleaning service workers

HVAC mechanics and installers

Landscapers and groundskeepers

Locksmiths

Maintenance and repair workers (handymen, roofers, painters, flooring installers)

Plumbers and pipefitters

Roadside assistance workers (tow truck drivers, tire changers, battery techs, fuel deliverers)

Personal Appearance & Wellness

Barbers, hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Exercise trainers and fitness instructors

Eyebrow threading and waxing technicians

Makeup artists

Manicurists and pedicurists

Massage therapists

Shampooers

Shoe and leather repairers (including cobblers, shoe shiners)

Skincare specialists

Tailors

Tattoo artists and piercers

Personal Services

Event officiants (weddings, funerals, clergy)

Nannies and babysitters (including au pairs)

Personal care aides, companions, valets, house sitters

Pet caretakers (sitters, walkers, groomers, trainers)

Private event planners, photographers, and videographers

Tutors

Recreation & Instruction

Golf caddies

Recreational and tour pilots (touring, balloon, skydiving)

Self-enrichment teachers (art, music, crafts, dance)

Sports and recreation instructors (ski, tennis, diving, surfing)

Tour guides and escorts

Travel guides

Transportation & Delivery

Car wash attendants and detailers

Delivery workers (pizza, grocery, packages, furniture, couriers)

Home movers

Parking and valet attendants

Private and charter bus drivers

Rickshaw, pedicab, and carriage drivers

Shuttle drivers (airport, hotel, rental car)

Taxi and rideshare drivers and chauffeurs

Water taxi operators and charter boat workers

The Center for American Progress also said the "no tax on tips" provision is projected to cost $32 billion over four years, a small fraction of the $4.5 trillion in tax cuts under the GOP's spending law. By contrast, the bill provides $737 billion in permanent tax breaks for pass-through businesses and includes nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits.

The Treasury Department said it'll open a public comment period before publishing the final list in the Federal Register.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.