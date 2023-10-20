Former Long Branch Cheerleader, Youth Counselor Kayla Clayton Dies, 31

A cause of death was not listed, however, her obituary on the Lawson Funeral Home website notes that Kayla "fought a good fight."

Kayla Felice Clayton, who was raised in Long Branch where she was a high school cheerleader, went on to attend Virginia State University, where she graduated with her bachelor's in psychology, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kayla's obituary says she received a full scholarship to a study abroad program in Boswana, Africa, where she performed research on adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes.

Kayla would later become a youth counselor and special education teacher in the Prince George's County, MD school system. She most recently had been working as an HR and operations specialist at BookNook.

In her spare time, Kayla enjoyed blogging and journaling about health and wellness, along with her medical struggles, travel, finances, and relationships, her obituary reads.

A scholarship fund in Kayla's name has been established at at Virginia State University.

Kayla is survived by her parents, William Green Sr. and Michelle Doughty (Rod); her adoptive mom and cherished aunt, Lisa Randolph; siblings William Green Jr., Shayla Green, Gabrielle Green, Caleb Greem, Kyana Willis and Maurice Willis, Jr.; along with a host of relatives, friends, and her loving partner, Samuel M. Kelly.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 in Long Branch. Click here for service details from Lawson Funeral Home.

