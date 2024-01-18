'Visionary Force:' Atlantic City IT Tech Named To '40 Under 40' List

Kyshawn Wyman, 31, was named to the 2024 list of "40 Under 40" for The NYC Journal. Atlantic City's government praised Wyman and shared the news on its social media accounts.

Wyman is the CEO and executive director of Hit Nation Empire. The NYC Journal described the music and entertainment group as a "regional powerhouse" in the greater Atlantic City area.

The profile also said Wyman, who also uses the stage name "IamYoungHitta," is "orchestrating a symphony of creativity and innovation" along the Jersey Shore.

"Atlantic City, where the rhythm of the boardwalk meets the beats of resourcefulness, Kyshawn “IamYoungHitta” Wyman stands out as a visionary force reshaping the city’s cultural landscape," wrote Alex McCurry of The NYC Journal. "Hit Nation Empire is not merely a tech agency; it’s a movement, a cultural force driving the city’s creative resurgence."

Wyman describes himself on his Facebook page as a "quadruple threat mogul." His musical talents mentioned are being an artist, DJ, producer, and songwriter, along with handling the financial aspects of an executive.

Wyman is also the director of audio visuals and production for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, according to The NYC Journal.

"In this role, Kyshawn has become the unseen maestro behind the powerful narratives that immortalize boxing legends, a role that underscores his ability to seamlessly bridge diverse genres of entertainment," The NYC Journal said.

You can also see Wyman on Showboat TV, which is the video and social media platform for Showboat Hotel Atlantic City.

