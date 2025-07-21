Viral Video Shows NJ Pizza Worker Hurling Slice At Teen On Boardwalk: Police Step In

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, July 18, outside Primavera Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk, according to NJ Advance Media.

The footage, shared by the Word to the Wise Podcast on Instagram, captioned “TikTok boys think they go hard,” shows a teen filming the employee. The boy appears to say something to the worker, then pulls away. That’s when the employee throws a slice of pizza at him.

Several police officers nearby, who appeared to witness the interaction, immediately stepped in.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the confrontation. According to NJ Advance Media, neither the pizzeria nor the teens pursued the incident further and no arrests were made.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for comment.

