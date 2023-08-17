Viral Video Captures Bergen County's Nick Jonas Falling Mid-Performance

Nick Jonas, a Wyckoff native, fell into a hole while singing "Sail Away" during a Jonas Brothers concert this week in Boston.

Of course, there's video footage. And yes, it's gone viral.

Not to worry, as Jonas appeared to be okay and continued singing the song like a champ as a horrified security guard and photographers looked on and his two brothers and bandmates, Kevin and Joe, cracked up.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their ambitious Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. where they perform every song from their first five albums, a setlist totaling more than 60 songs.

The brothers kicked off the tour with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium and will perform in their home state on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.