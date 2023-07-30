Viral Smash Burger Tacos Have Customers Flocking To This Family's LBI Cafe

That's how Kristin Mailhiot describes the menu item that's been driving traffic to her LBI cafe — both online and IRL.

Mailhiot opened Jersey Girl Grill on Long Beach Boulevard 16 summers ago with her husband, Shawn. They now have help running the place from their college-age kids.

Mailhiot launched the smash burger taco this summer after seeing a chef's fancier take on it on social media last winter. Once Mailhiot nailed her own recipe, she posted a photo of the finished product to Instagram, and things took off from there.

"I had people emailing and calling — grandmothers coming in asking for it," she said. "It’s one of those things that spans all age groups. Kids come on lunch dates with their grandma, and both get the same thing and enjoy it. It’s definitely taken off."

Jersey Girl Grill will give you two for $12.

So, what goes into a smash burger taco?

According to the videos that have been trending on TikTok and Instagram, ground meat is smashed down on the grill and cooked underneath a tortilla. Then, the meat and tortilla are flipped and cooked to crispy perfection on both sides.

It's all topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and, of course, Mailhoit's secret sauce.

"Everyone loves a taco and everyone loves a burger," said Mailhiot, of Mount Laurel. "I made mine a little more every day, and we've gone from there. It's been a huge success for us."

Mailhiot grew up outside of Philadelphia but spent many of her summers coming to LBI. As she got older, she felt the island needed a walkable breakfast spot, so, she opened Jersey Girl Grill — which happens to be in the same space she held her first job as a teen.

Jersey Girl Grill started out as a breakfast spot but later moved to include brunch and lunch.

"We were totally destroyed in Hurricane Sandy, but we rebuilt," Mailhiot said. "When we went through Irene we said, 'It's time to expand.'"

Of course, the pandemic hit in 2020: Another setback.

Mailhiot says her staff's approach to customer service, innovative menu items and quality dishes have kept the place thriving.

"Every year, I try to stay ahead of the trends," she explained.

She started with playa bowls, then boba tea and turmeric lattes. Last winter, she saw smash burgers, and knew that would be the next creation to tackle.

The Jersey Girl Grill boasts all the breakfast and lunch staples: Bagels, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast platters, pancakes, French toast and pancakes, sandwiches, hoagies, wraps, sides, and of course, tacos.

Mailhiot likes to keep prices low and quality high, she said.

What will her next viral creation be? She isn't sure yet.

"We’re just hoping to stay in business as long as we can and keep serving beach food in a casual atmosphere," she said. "We still love doing it, after all these years."

Jersey Girl Grill, 11101 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, NJ.

