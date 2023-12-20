Fair 39°

Violent Crash Traps Driver Outside Ridgewood Grade School Minutes Before Dismissal

Pupils at a Ridgewood elementary school were minutes from dismissal on Wednesday when a violent collision outside destroyed the front of one SUV and flipped another, trapping the driver inside.

Village firefighters extricated the young female driver of a Nissan Rogue that landed on its roof after being T-boned by a Subaru Outback at the corner of Fairfield and East Glen Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 20.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
She was conscious and alert as a Ridgewood EMS ambulance took her a half-dozen blocks to The Valley Hospital.

Citywide Towing removed the vehicles from the intersection outside the K-5 Travell Elementary School.

Village police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

