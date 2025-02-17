A Few Clouds 32°

SHARE

Vinny Guadagnino Coming To Popular NJ Bar For 'Jersey Shore' Takeover Night

Get ready to GTL, Hoboken—Vinny Guadagnino is coming to town.

Vinny Guadagnino is coming to Madd Hatter Hoboken on Friday, Feb. 28.

Vinny Guadagnino is coming to Madd Hatter Hoboken on Friday, Feb. 28.

 Photo Credit: vinnyguadagnino (Instagram)/Madd Hatter Hoboken
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star will be hosting a massive party at The Madd Hatter on Friday, Feb. 28, where fans can expect a night of beats, drinks, and plenty of fist-pumping. 

Doors open at 9 p.m., and the energy is expected to be off the charts.

Early bird tickets are just $12, while general admission will run you $30. More inclusive packages are available for up to $300.

Guadagnino, one of the OGs of MTV’s Jersey Shore, has built a career beyond Seaside Heights, dabbling in reality TV, fitness, and standup comedy. Now, he’s bringing the ultimate throwback party to one of Hoboken’s hottest nightlife spots.

Don’t miss your chance to party with the “Keto Guido” himself. Click here to buy your tickets now.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE