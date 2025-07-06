Video: Stampede At Jersey City Fireworks Leaves People Trampled, Injured After Scare

The incident occurred Friday night, July 4, at Exchange Place, near the Katyn Memorial statue and Starbucks, according to one Reddit user, gamerchick_37.

“All of a sudden the crowd started running away,” they wrote. “We were in front of Katyn Memorial statue... the crowd started running away from the river towards the city.”

HudPost said the disturbance began after a scream caused confusion. The outlet described the event as a “brief stampede” in a video shared to Instagram.

On X, user Ritchie Shelson posted footage from the waterfront minutes later, writing: “After an exotic view, just in 60 seconds — suddenly people started running & lead to stampede… Glad everybody was safe.”

Multiple people online said they were injured.

Emily Kruger, posting on X, said she received six stitches and that a woman near her broke her leg after being trampled. “Many others,” she said, “there are no news reports on it!”

On Reddit, rogie513 said: “I got pushed down on top of someone and fell… My legs are quite bruised.” They described hiding behind a pillar with their wife before leaving the area.

Another Reddit user, flying6speed, said they heard a report of a “possible active shooter” on a Jersey City police radio stream, but that it was later ruled out. “Fingers crossed just a false alarm,” they wrote. The user also described police mounting sidewalks to get through traffic.

HudPost reported that officers responded quickly in tactical gear. As of Sunday, no official cause, injuries, or arrests have been confirmed by Jersey City authorities.

Despite the incident, the fireworks show reportedly continued as planned.

City officials have not released a formal statement.

