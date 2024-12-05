Video Shows Van Explosion That Caused Gridlock On Main Morris County Roadway

The incident occurred on Route 10 in Randolph near Denville, just past the Mount Pleasant Turnpike, and involved a painter’s van, according to Denville Police Capt. Scott Welsch.

The van's driver had pulled over after noticing smoke and entered a nearby business to seek help, Welsch said. A passerby spotted the van in flames and called 911.

When a Denville police officer arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The Denville and Randolph Fire Departments responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

Witness Tracy Budnik said she was stuck in traffic for 45 minutes due to the fire.

“We arrived to plumes of black smoke billowing and the first two officers arriving to block the flow of traffic,” she said. “The explosion happened about ten minutes after we were stopped.”

Budnik added that more police and ambulances arrived shortly before the firetrucks and a tow truck. “Once they started the hose, the smoke changed from black to white and grey,” she said.

No injuries were reported.

