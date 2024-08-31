Video Shows Rescue In Cliff-Diving Gone Wrong In Passaic County

The NJSP's aviation unit and TEAMS unit, a special operations unit, responded to an area of West Milford Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, for a diver who was seriously injured in rugged terrain.

Pilots, hoist operators, and rescuers "undertook a complex and high-risk extraction," NJSP says.

Video shows troopers locating the victim from the air, packaging him into a stokes basket, and then hoisting him up.

"Facing challenging weather and difficult terrain, their precise coordination and unwavering commitment ensured the safe transport of the victim to Morristown Trauma Center," police said.

"This rescue mission stands as a powerful testament to the skill, professionalism, and courage demonstrated by our troopers. Great job to all involved!"

Pilots were Tpr. I. Keith Pronko and SFC. Sam Mantle. The hoist operator was Sgt. Evan Curtiss, and rescuers were Tpr. Domenick Cagnole and Tpr. Juan Giglio.

