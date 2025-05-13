Video Shows Paterson Councilman After Car Crash

Knolaisha Carter shared a series of photos and videos to Facebook after the accident, which according to NorthJersey.com happened at 1:43 a.m. at 12th and Madison Avenues.

Following the crash, Carter took to Facebook to say that Velez had been drinking and driving when he ran a red light and struck her vehicle "with not one care in the world."

Daily Voice has reached out to Paterson police for a statement. The inquiry had not been returned as of press time.

Thirteen hours after the crash, Velez issued a statement confirming that he'd been involved in a crash, his wife in the passenger seat, and said he was being fully cooperative with the investigation, NorthJersey.com reports. Velez also maintained that "any claims circulating on social media are entirely false, and I urge residents to allow law enforcement to complete their investigation."

In 2016, Velez was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Route 46 in Moonachie. No charges were filed against the councilman, the Paterson Times previously reported.

