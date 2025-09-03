Nest Cam Captures Mysterious Boom, Bright Light That Jolted NJ Town Awake

Lauren Manning’s Nest camera caught the moment at 1:54 a.m. — a split-second burst of light followed by a deafening boom. She said the blast shook her entire Hopatcong house and woke her family from a dead sleep.

Within minutes, neighbors in the Sussex County borough were posting online that they, too, saw the light and heard the boom. Some described it as feeling like an explosion.

Hopatcong Police Capt. Michael O’Shea told Daily Voice the department received multiple calls reporting a “loud explosion” around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Patrol officers checked several locations around town but found no damage or power outages connected to the sound, O’Shea said. Neither Picatinny Arsenal nor the Weldon Quarry reported any activity at their facilities at that time, he added.

O’Shea noted that August saw several astrological events, including the Perseids and Aurigid meteor showers, with the Aurigids expected to peak overnight on Sunday, Aug. 31.

“Being that we did not have any reports other than the loud ‘explosion,’ one might assume that the light and sound might be related to the meteor shower,” O’Shea said. “I did not reach out to NASA nor the American Meteor Society to see if they had any further information.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.