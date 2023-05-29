Video Shows Driver Overturning, Hitting 5 Cars In Fatal Jersey City Wreck

The footage shows Desiree Milow's Chevy Tahoe overturning and then hitting the vehicles along Garfield Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Wegman Parkway, just before noon Sunday, May 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Her lifeless body was found in the car, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene about 30 minutes later.

Meanwhile, five victims were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with unknown injuries, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

