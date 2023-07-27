Video Shows Cops Pursuing Teens In Stolen Car On Parkway Before Crash (Watch)

Kenilworth officers responded to Boulevard and Michigan Avenues on a report of a stolen white Ford Explorer traveling eastbound Friday, July 21, police said. Officers spotted the vehicle at 1700 Galloping Hill Road and a pursuit ensued, Detective Sgt. Michael Scanielo said.

The pursuit traveled through Union Township and the Garden State Parkway before the vehicle crashed in Newark and the occupants fled on foot, police said. Union police assisted with apprehending the three juveniles and they were transported to Kenilworth police headquarters, officers said.

The teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and eluding.

Two of the juveniles were released to the custody of their parents after receiving juvenile complaints, police said. One of the juveniles was identified as the driver and remanded to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center on a juvenile complaint warrant, police said.

The video of the pursuit was captured by Instagram user @meeelthegoat. It had more than 8,500 likes on Instagram as of Thursday, July 26.

