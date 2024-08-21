Video Showing Arrest Of Surfer From California At NJ Beach Under Review

Video taken Tuesday, Aug. 20, and shared to Facebook by Austin Downs, shows officers arresting Liam Mahoney of Junction City, CA, in Belmar.

Mahoney and a female friend can be heard arguing over a beach badge with officers, who restrain him. At one point, Mahoney appears to try to swat one of the officers away, and a struggle ensues.

The officers end up tackling Mahoney down to the sand as young children look on.

Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both disorderly persons offenses, as well as obstruction of justice, a petty disorderly persons offense, police in Belmar said.

Mahoney was also issued a borough ordinance for beach badge required.

"A thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG) guidelines," Belmar police said in a news release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.