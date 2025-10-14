A Moment For The Sax: Crowd Goes Nuts For New Rendition Of National Anthem By Giants Fan

But when crowds fell silent and all eyes turned to him, the saxophonist said the moment was “surreal.”

“I thought I was totally cool during sound check,” Berman said. “But when the moment came and I was standing on that stage, facing the players and seeing the crowd — it hit me. I actually got more nervous than I thought. It was surreal.”

The 34-year-old musician, who was born in New York and began playing saxophone at age six, performed ahead of the Giants’ 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH BERMAN PERFORM.

Berman’s musical journey started in citywide and borough-wide bands before attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music & Art in Manhattan. He went on to study jazz at The New School, eventually touring with Stefon Harris at just 15 years old. His career took off soon after, landing gigs with major names like Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Snoop Dogg, Ingrid Michaelson, Justin Timberlake, and Aaron Carter.

After years on the road, Berman began performing at private events and charity shows — including one earlier this year with retired Giants player Ottis Anderson. That connection helped him realize his dream of playing for the team he’s loved since childhood.

“I sent a recording to the Giants about a month ago,” he said. “They saw me and asked me to do it. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid — my dad got me a Giants jersey after they won the Super Bowl against the Pats. I never thought this opportunity would be possible.”

For Berman, the experience was more than a career milestone — it was personal.

It was also a moment for the sax. No longer an instrument in the background, waiting for the singer to step in, it took center stage.

“I’ve always had a passion for playing, but this pushed me to see that you can take it even further,” Berman said. “To play completely solo in front of a stadium — that’s amazing. It felt like, wow, people can appreciate the sax, and me being in the forefront.”

