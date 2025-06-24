Video Of Adam Sandler Playing Basketball In NJ Goes Viral

The actor who recently filmed “Happy Gilmore 2” in the Garden State was recently spotted playing basketball at Rand Park Montclair in a TikTok that has gone viral.

The video, which has 1.1 million views in just two days, shows the Sandman can really hoop, including faking a shot and driving to the basket for the easy two. He wears his standard pickup basketball out fit of bright colored shirt and shorts.

Sandler is known for his love of basketball, playing pickup games multiple times a week, according to ESPN. While filming a movie, a location scout will find courts for him so he can play.

Commenters on TikTok were impressed with Sandler’s skills.

“Adam Sandler is the most non-celebrity celebrity,” one commenter said.

“Life in Montclair: my son just stopped by an empty court on a steamy Sat to put up some shots and ended up in a two on two w Adam Sandler,” another commenter said.

“Stop this is actually right next to my house,” another comment read.

