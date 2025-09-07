Video: NJ Woman 4X Legal Limit Rear-Ends Parked Car En Route To Manicure, Cops Say

Jill Mannix, 51, of Little Silver, had a blood alcohol content of 0.332% — more than four times the legal limit of 0.08% — after police arrested her Wednesday, July 30, just before 4 p.m. in Little Silver, according to police documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Bodycam footage of Mannix's arrest was shared by Transparency Bodycam this weekend to YouTube.

Patrolman Christopher Gilmore responded to the parking lot of 507 Prospect Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident where a 2024 Kia Sorento had struck a 2018 Honda CR-V, according to police paperwork.

The Honda, which was parked and occupied by a 72-year-old driver and her 68-year-old sister, sustained significant rear-end damage but was able to be driven from the scene, police said.

The Kia’s driver, identified as Mannix, showed signs of impairment, police said. She told officers she was headed to get her nails done and initially denied drinking that day, but later admitted to having several glasses of wine the previous day, the footage shows. She also told officers she was going through a divorce.

Mannix failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said. She was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where her Alcotest results showed a BAC of 0.332%, authorities said.

Her vehicle was impounded for a 12-hour hold under John’s Law. She was issued summonses for DWI, reckless driving, and careless driving, and was released to a sober adult pending her court appearance.

As of Sept. 6, 2025, her case is still pending in court.

