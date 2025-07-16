Video: Hit By Speeding Bus, NJ Cop Leaves Hospital On Stretcher In Emotional Sendoff

Mark Miller, a 29-year-old Bloomfield resident, left University Hospital in Newark on Friday, July 11, and is being moved to Kessler Rehabilitation Center, his father, Rob announced on Facebook. As he was loaded into a transport van, Miller was cheered on by his fellow officers.

"Mark, myself and my family are so touched by this display of affection and support," Rob wrote. "All your thoughts and prayers have helped Mark fight through ALL of his injuries.

"I can truly say we are blessed to have the support of our Blue family, our families, our extended families and all the Medical Staff from EMS and the finest hospital in the land @universityhospitalnewark."

On Friday, June 20, at 4:12 p.m., a bus driven by Djimmy Evra was speeding and ran through a red light, slamming into a police car at Livingston Avenue and Prudential Drive, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Roseland Police Chief Director Livio Cioffi said.

Evra was charged with assault by auto, authorities said. Evra and three passengers were also injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe for Miller's family had raised almost $68,000 as of Wednesday, July 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.