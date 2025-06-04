Video: Freed Hamas Hostage Prays With Bergen County Synagogue In Viral Clip

Video shared to TikTok by @gelf___ shows the entire Englewood synagogue singing Acheinu, a Jewish song calling for the release of captives, as Shem Tov stood at the front. As of press time, the clip had been viewed more than 17,000 times.

Shem Tov was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, 2023, along with three friends—one of whom was murdered in Gaza’s tunnels, according to the post. He was released on Feb. 22, 2025, more than 50 pounds lighter than when he was taken.

In Englewood, Shem Tov spoke from the heart, saying what he missed most in captivity was "love, affection, and human connection," Gelf says.

The crowd responded not just with song, but with tearful hugs and embraces, honoring both Shem Tov’s survival and the 58 hostages who remain in captivity.

“Omer is living proof of the strength and spirit of Am Yisrael,” the post read.

