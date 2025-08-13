A Few Clouds 87°

Video: Federal Operation Closes Parsippany Neighborhood, Police Say

A federal law enforcement operation prompted road closures and a heavy police presence in Parsippany early Wednesday, Aug. 13, police said.

Bergen County Regional SWAT Team (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Video obtained by News12 shows multiple SWAT officers with guns drawn surrounding a home in the neighborhood near Kingston Road and Route 202.

The video shows a resident inside of the home slowly coming out with his hands raised.

Early Wednesday morning, local police urged residents to remain inside for a "planned law enforcement operation" unless otherwise directed by officials.

As of 8 a.m., the situation had been resolved, police said. There was no danger to the public.

