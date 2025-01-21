Video: DUI Driver Twice Legal Limit Says Car Hit Black Ice Before Slamming NJ Office Building

Police were called to 95 E Main Street near Indian Road on reports of a "loud bang" around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2024, Denville police said. There they found Kristen Cobb, whose vehicle had veered off the road and struck the exterior of the building with airbag deployment.

Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol from Cobb's breath. She claimed she “slipped on black ice” while driving home, she tells officers in the bodycam video published by Transparency Bodycam.

Field sobriety tests were conducted, during which Cobb exhibited signs of impairment. She struggled to perform the walk-and-turn test and the one-leg-stand test, failing to follow instructions and maintain balance. Cobb was subsequently arrested and transported to Denville Police Headquarters.

At the station, an Alcotest revealed Cobb’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .21, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%, according to police papers. A search of her vehicle revealed three bottles of alcohol, including an empty bottle of Johnny Walker Black, a half-empty bottle of E&J, and a water bottle containing alcohol.

Cobb later admitted to drinking two IPA beers at Hoover’s Tavern in Morris Plains before the incident. She was released to a friend, who signed a liability form acknowledging responsibility. Cobb faces charges related to driving under the influence.

