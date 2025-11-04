Video: Ciattarelli's Son Surprises Him At NJ Tavern On Election Eve

The emotional reunion happened during a campaign event at Murph’s Tavern in Totowa, where Ciattarelli, the Republican nominee, was greeting supporters. In a video shared to X, someone pulls Ciattarelli aside and tells him his “biggest supporter that serves this country” flew in overnight to see him.

Jake, dressed in his military uniform, appears moments later. Ciattarelli is in clear disbelief as the two embrace, as the crowd erupts in cheers.

“The surprise of a lifetime! 🇺🇸 Army Captain son Jake came home from eight months overseas to join us as we bring it home this Election Day,” Ciattarelli wrote on X. “I’m so proud of him and his service. Grateful to have all four of our kids home and feeling great heading into Election Day!”

Jake has been stationed overseas in Kuwait for the past eight months, according to his father’s post.

Ciattatelli is running against Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited.

