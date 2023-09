The Jeep driver, a 39-year-old woman, was turning left onto 83rd Street when she struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk around 4:50 p.m., North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said.

The victim was taken to Palisade Medical Center with a minor back injury. The driver was issued a summons for failing to yield.

Footage of the crash was shared by HudPost on Monday evening.

