Video Captures $120K Dior Purse Heist At Swanky NJ Mall

The four men were wearing dark clothing and masks when they entered the store and began pulling handbags off the wall while employees ran to a back room for safety and called for help, police said.

By the time police arrived, the thieves had fled in a black SUV.

It was all captured in a video posted to Instagram by Katrina Fongwoo. The clip had been viewed more than 7,000 times as of Thursday morning, May 18.

The 25 Dior purses were valued at $120,000, police said. Police are continuing to investigate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.