Victor Cruz Spreads Holiday Cheer At Paterson Shelter

A Giants legend made sure some Paterson residents had a happy holidays

Victor Cruz serving up meals at Eva's Kitchen

 Photo Credit: Eva's Village
Victor Cruz presenting a check for $5,000 to Eva's Village.

 Photo Credit: Eva's Village
Victor Cruz donating winter coats at Eva's Village.

 Photo Credit: Eva's Village
Sam Barron

Victor Cruz, a native of the Silk City who won a Super Bowl as a wide receiver with Big Blue, visited Eva's Village on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The athlete brought winter coats, serving lunch in the community kitchen and donating $5,000 to the nonprofit organization through the Victor Cruz Foundation.

"When Victor Cruz is here, our residents and guests just light up. You see smiles, fist bumps and laughter,” said Howard Haughton, CEO of Eva's Village. “We’re so appreciative of Victor Cruz and the Victor Cruz Foundation. They have helped make the holidays a little bit brighter for so many.”

