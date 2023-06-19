Victim Struck Multiple Times In Garfield Shooting, Witnesses Say

The victim was struck several times in the parking lot behind the Citizens Bank branch at the Mill Shoppes of Garfield just off River Drive and Outwater Lane shortly before midnight Monday, June 19, according to witnesses.

CPR was conducted before the victim was rushed to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Little else about the shooting was immediately known beyond that.

Garfield police cordoned off an area of the lot outside the bank and were interviewing witnesses.

They were immediately joined by their colleagues from Clifton and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was expected, along with the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was collecting evidence.

