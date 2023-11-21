Victim Of Ramsey Train Crash ID'd As Hewitt Outdoorsman Evan Blauvelt, 45

Evan Blauvelt, of Hewitt resident, was identified as as the man struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Ramsey on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 15, transit officials said

Blauvelt, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being remembered as a man who loved the outdoors, according to his obituary. A Colorado native, he enjoyed skiing and hiking and rooting for the Denver Broncos, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, his daughter Natasha, his brother, Ryan, his parents, Howard and Dianne, and other family and friends, according to his obituary.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Nov. 20 at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.