Victim In Double Fatal Atlantic County Crash Was 8 Months Pregnant, Campaign Says

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Escarlin Suriel's family says she was 8 months pregnant with a baby girl, Viviana, at the time of the Black Horse Pike crash Friday, July 26, that let her and 22-year-old Gabriella Constrantino of Pleasantville dead.

"Escarlin was a loving, caring, and devoted mother and wife. She was a beautiful soul," reads the campaign launched by Maria Tropea. "She leaves behind her four-year-old daughter and her husband, along with many friends and family members who love her and will miss her beyond words."

According to 6abc and NJ Advance Media, the crash was caused by a westbound Nissan Sentra that entered the eastbound lanes and struck a Kia Forte head-on. The Kia was sent backward into a different Nissan Sentra, 6abc and other outlets say citing police. A fourth vehicle, a Toyota Yaris, was then struck by debris from the crash. The car that caused the crash then caught fire, 6abc says.

Suriel was reportedly driving the Kia and Constrantino was a passenger in the vehicle that caused the crash, reports say. Good Samaritans purportedly rushed over, dragging victims out of cars, sending at least six — including two children — to the hospital with varying injuries.

Daily Voice has reached out to Egg Harbor Township police for details, who did not immediately respond to the inquiry.

Click here to donate to Suriel's family campaign, here for more from 6abc and here for more from NJ Advance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.